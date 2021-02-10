The Powerpuff Girls, Naomi and more

This week, The CW announced the new productions it plans to launch between 2021 and 2022. Among them are the series Naomi, The Powerpuff Girls and The 4400.

The novelty comes a few days after the announcement of renewal of several series in its programming grid, such as Riverdale and Batwoman.

Check out more details about the new series from The CW

In Naomi, the title character will leave a small town in the United States towards the multiverse, after witnessing a supernatural event full of almost inexplicable enigmas. “What she is going to discover can challenge everything we believe about superheroes,” says the series’ official description.

The production is based on DC comics, released in recent years with a young and very engaged character. Who is behind the scripts of the episodes is the filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the screenwriter Jill Blankenship. The duo still works in executive production, along with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

Meanwhile, The Powerpuff Girls features a live-action version of Cartoon Network’s original animation. The project bets on the development of young heroines completely disillusioned after realizing that they may have lost their entire childhood fighting crime and the forces of evil.

The pilot episode will be executive produced by screenwriters Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Erika Kennair also serves on the production team, taking good care of the characters created by Craig McCracken.

Other series in development at the broadcaster

There is still a great expectation around a new version for The 4400, which will be directly inspired by the 2004 series. The plot again bets on investigations around 4400 people reported as dead or missing who start committing crimes. The executive production is signed by Ariana Jackson, Anna Fricke and Laura Terry.

Finalizing the list of productions, we also have a series produced by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir about two nuns who develop as their friendship grows. The comedy has no title yet.

Be sure to comment which of these series you were most interested in watching!