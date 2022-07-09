The poster of the third season of “Harley Quinn” tells about the return of Batman and other characters. Poison Ivy

The poster of the third season of “Harley Quinn” teases Poison Ivy and Batman more. The animated series, based on the popular DC comics character of the same name, premiered back in 2019 on the DC Universe channel before it moved to HBO Max. It follows the misadventures of Harley (Kaley Cuoco), who, after breaking up with the Joker, seeks to prove her abilities as a villain in Gotham City. In the second season, viewers watched how the relationship between her and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) developed, and the series began to explore their feelings for each other, which eventually developed into a full-fledged romance.

Ahead of the July 28, 2022 release date, the Season 3 trailer for Harley Quinn showed the couple celebrating their romance, and it features Batman and other familiar faces, as well as several new characters. Now the poster of the new season of Harley Quinn has been published on the official Instagram account of the series. Although Harley and Ivy are depicted front and center on a swing, fans may also notice the inclusion of Frank’s Plant, Shark King, Clay Face, Bane, Commissioner James Gordon and Batman, hinting that they will appear in future episodes. Check out the poster of the third season below:

As the new season of the show is almost here, fans are excited, especially after co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker recently revealed details of the Harley Quinn Season 3 story. Not only did they touch on Harley and Poison Ivy, both individually and as a couple, they also noted that a Batman-centric episode should be expected. The level of interest in Harley Quinn continues to grow, and fans can expect an exciting return when the third season premieres on HBO Max this month.