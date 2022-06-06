The poster of season 4 of “Wild West World” hints that the presenters continue to adapt

HBO has released a brand new poster for the long-awaited upcoming fourth season of Wild West World. Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, created by Jonathan Nolan (Remember, Interstellar) and Lisa Joy, the plot of Wild West World unfolds in a technologically advanced Wild West-style amusement park populated by robots known as “the masters”. The situation gradually worsens when the owners begin to behave strangely and become aware of their surroundings.

“Wild West World” includes an ensemble cast that includes actors such as Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiu Newton, Luke Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, James Marsden and Aaron Paul, to name just a few. The series debuted back in 2016 and received exceptionally positive reviews for most of the three-season show. After a two-year hiatus, season 4 of Wild West World will return on June 26.

Now HBO has proposed a new frightening image for season 4 of “Wild West World” with a brand new poster. The poster with the ominous slogan with the words “Adapt or die” depicts two robotic hands penetrating the skull and removing the pearl — an object that determines the identity of the owner. Inside the skull is an image of the city, and the images suggest that the owners will finally have a greater impact on the real world, which has been created for a long time. Take a look at the poster below:

Season 3 of Wild West World has moved away from the theme park most of the time, and the plot has focused more on the real world, where Dolores and her new companion Caleb (Paul) lead the hosts to revolution. The recently released trailer for season 4 of Wild West World and the poster shown above suggest that the setting will remain the same for the foreseeable future of the series. However, there will be several changes in the cast: Evan Rachel Wood will play a new character, and James Marsden will return as Theodore “Teddy” Flood after an absence throughout the season.

While the third season of Wild West World couldn’t match the acclaim and hype surrounding the first two seasons, Nolan and Joy’s undoubted ability to build a world combined with the endless possibilities of the story promise that there are many more twists and turns in the tank. . The series has maintained an almost two-year break between each season during its run, which this time may give the creators enough time to triumphantly return to form. Viewers will be able to see the long-awaited fourth season of “Wild West World” at the end of this month.