The possible spin-off that begins to sound about another beloved character

Better Call Saul will soon begin airing its sixth and final season on AMC. The show, a spinoff of the acclaimed Breaking Bad, has enjoyed similar critical reception, with the series earning a very high overall rating among fans. Better Call Saul takes place primarily before the events of “Breaking Bad” and tells the story of Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and his journey to become a criminal lawyer for Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Aside from being a hit with critics and fans, Better Call Saul has also racked up a ton of Emmy nominations throughout its five seasons, which is definitely a special feat when it comes to spin-off shows. Fans may believe that when Better Call Saul wraps up with season 6, that will likely spell the end of the Breaking Bad world that they have come to know and love. However, there are some singularly fun spin-off ideas that surely many fans would love to pick up on.

Bob Odenkirk himself voiced his idea for a third wacky spinoff of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul that would focus on a version of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a crime solver who often works with Saul Goodman and above all things. that many fans enjoy watching in both series for its unique humor.

When asked if he was joking, Odenkirk revealed “not so much” and that it was definitely related to the possibility of Jonathan Banks having his own youth series about him. It is clear that if we go back many years in time, fans will lose a lot of the thread of what happens in the main shows, but getting to know more about the history of Mike and his son will give us more light than what. that Better Call Saul has already started counting.

Anyway, we still have to see what will happen with the sixth season of Better Call Saul, where Mike surely takes an important role in the series, approaching the events that later became Breaking Bad. The character gains real importance in the story being the right hand of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). This idea is not the first that sounds among the fans, some rumors have long been known of other characters that could have their own story: Gus Fring himself with his particular story, or Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) himself.

Either way, Bob Odenkirk comes from a comedic background, so it was definitely more than likely an idea to seriously suggest that a Mike show would be something AMC should seriously consider. However, considering how well Better Call Saul performed as a completely separate entity from Breaking Bad, it wouldn’t be surprising if such an idea turned out to be so popular with critics and fans alike.