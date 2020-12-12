The popular computer game is coming to mobile platforms!

Square Enix, one of the famous game production companies at The Game Awards, gave the good news for the popular computer game Just Cause. Just Cause was released in 2006 for the first computers and game consoles. Just Cause 4, the last game of the series, appeared before users in 2018. The popular computer game is now coming to mobile platforms!

The date of the popular computer game Just Cause has been announced on mobile platforms

Just Cause: Mobile, a free-to-play action-shooter game designed specifically for mobile platforms in the Just Cause universe, will be released in 2021 for both Android and iOS compatible devices.

“The game will also bring action-packed single player and multiplayer experiences,” the company said. It will offer a fighting, sliding and shooting experience on the go, all presented with exciting gameplay, ”he explained.

You can team up with your friends online to get gear and upgrades that will help you overcome enemies during the game alone; You will be able to complete competitive, multiplayer and cooperative missions. It will allow you to create and customize your own character before experiencing a brand new single-player story campaign where you will rise through the rankings, form alliances with your favorite Just Cause characters, and take on intense missions against the enemy organization Darkwater.

Just Cause: Mobile will have four different game modes!

You will be able to experience a brand new action-packed story set in the Just Cause universe. As a member of the agency’s secret program Firebrand, you’ll be able to explore places in the vast open world and seize the forces of Darkwater and forge alliances with well-known characters from past Just Cause iterations.

You can race online in fast-paced Just Cause multiplayer. Three teams of 10 players fight on an expanding map while using an explosive weapon and vehicle arsenal; Fights to secure bases and gain points. Players can also form clans with their teammates to win great prizes.

You will be able to team up in a 4-player squad to complete challenging missions where players will take down waves of enemies. You can pick the best gear and blast paths on tough enemies like heavy tanks and armored mechanics.

Struggle mode; It will allow you to score high scores on three different difficulties ranging from causing destruction to getting the best lap time. By completing Destruction, Wingsuit, and Race missions, you’ll earn extra rewards for your agent.

You can watch the video of the game below.



