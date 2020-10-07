The police who killed George Floyd were released

It has been announced that police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed to his throat with his knee and caused Floyd’s death, was released on bail while detaining George Floyd in the USA.

It was stated that police officer Derek Chauvin (44), who pressed his throat with his knee and caused Floyd to die, was released on bail in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, when he detained a black person named George Floyd. Charged with second-degree murder, Chauvin was staying in a maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. Chauvin’s bail was set at $ 1 million and he was released on conditional bail. According to state court records, a bond for Chauvin guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty was issued.

.



