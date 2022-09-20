The Pokemon GO offer will be a big improvement for the item bag

Due to the increase in the number of items added to the game, a Pokemon GO fan suggests introducing a feature that will improve the quality of life in the game. A Pokemon GO fan suggested that Niantic change the way it uses the bag of items.

As much as it’s appreciated that Pokemon GO offers many ways to earn rewards, a lot of items can leave a bag of items cluttered. There is no hierarchical system for frequently used useful items such as balls, revivals, potions, etc., and the player may end up scrolling through and missing the item he was looking for. Placing items such as a postcard book, for example, also creates problems because it interrupts the process of searching for a certain item.

Redditor basunky suggested which submenus can be included in a bag of items and how it might look in the game, and shared his idea with the Pokemon GO subreddit. All items that will look the same as the bag looks now are then broken down into balls, HP items, Boost items, and miscellaneous items. Assuming they chose exactly these four categories because of the space, the idea sounds enough to start a dialogue about what they would like to see in the game.

Using this offer, items can be divided into categories such as health items, raid passes, evolution items, friend items, and even more can be placed in more accessible tabs for faster access. In truth, some items, such as stickers, fast and charged TM and bait modules, are used less often, depending on the trainer, and may interfere with the quick search for other items.

Function request: submenu for quick access to pokemongo items

The Pokemon and Pokedex sections of the game already have a sorting system that separates Pokemon by type, Legendary, the ability for Pokemon to evolve or Mega-evolve, and many other functions that facilitate the task of searching among thousands of Pokemon. Not to mention that implementing this feature in a new area will be easy for Niantic developers, but the spirit of the idea already exists in the game and can become the basis for creating something similar for a bag of items.

The idea seems somewhat acceptable in the comments section of the post, as other Pokemon GO players express the frustration they are also experiencing with the item bag. Some Redditors add their own customizations to this idea, such as the ability to rearrange items, as in Pokemon handheld games. One could say that this feature suggestion doesn’t even say that there are too many items in Pokemon GO. They only want to make it easier to find items, and that’s something many players agree with.

Pokemon GO is already available on Android and iOS.