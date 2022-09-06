The Pokemon fan added one Ivy to the drawing every day for 106 days

An avid Pokemon fan recently shared a fan art they were working on featuring Evie, one of the most famous Normal-type Pokemon in the world. Ivy is often present in modern Pokemon video games and in official merchandise, which is probably why many in the Pokemon community have a clear love for the pocket creature. Enough to make fan articles dedicated exclusively to Pokemon themselves.

Fans of the franchise have many ways to highlight their favorite Pokemon in their lives. Some like to add official Pokemon products and merchandise to their real collection, while others like to build their play list around their favorite pocket creature. For this particular Pokemon fan, creating the pieces they add daily seems to be their preferred way to celebrate their favorite Pokemon. In addition to Ivy’s fan art, which they recently published, they also created Pikachu, Vulpix and several others.

To show his love for normal-type Pokemon, Redditor PaulDrawsArt published a short video that demonstrates the process of creating their artwork. The footage shows how the artist painted one Ivy at a time until all the work was painted and completed. According to the caption, PaulDrawsArt has been working on art every day for 106 days, which indicates that there are the same number of Ivies, its different evolutions and other Pokemon in this single work.

I’ve been adding evie (and a few friends) to this drawing every day for 106 days [OC] of Pokemon

Fellow Pokemon fans, who probably share the adoration of the artist Evie, expressed their compliments to PaulDrawsArt, especially considering that the work on the work took so much time. Others helped to find other Pokemon that were added to the artwork, in addition to the various evolutions of Evie. Commentators were able to identify Bidoof, Buneary, Ditto, Furret, Lilipup, Mimikyu, Teddiursa and Yungoos. Since these Pokemon share the same general color scheme as Evie, the artist probably added them to provide a fun search for those viewing the artwork.

PaulDrawsArt shared that they sell reproductions of their works of art, and provided a link to their online store for the Pokemon community. Given how much detail they have worked on their work with Evie, community members should expect the same quality if they decide to purchase other works made by the artist. We hope that our fan friends will support the artist so that he can create more amazing Pokemon figures, such as Evie, which they shared on an online forum.