The Pokémon Company Helps Those Affected By The Invasion Of Ukraine

The Pokémon Company is donating $200,000 to a community-based charity helping affected families in Ukraine. The Pokémon Company follows the path of other Western companies and positions itself in favor of those affected by the invasion of Ukraine. The giant behind Pokémon is donating $200,000 effective immediately to the Global Fiving charity, which provides humanitarian aid to those who are experiencing it firsthand.

“The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to displace families and threaten the safety of children, is distressing,” the company said in a statement on social media. “The Pokémon Company International is making an immediate $200,000 donation to our partners at GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian aid. The NGO will efficiently direct funds to community organizations that support families and children through this crisis.”

Electronic Arts also takes a step forward

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has motivated the decisions of the editors in the last few hours. Electronic Arts was blunt in its sports video games and confirmed the removal of all Russian teams from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. The decision includes the national team.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and like so many voices around the world of football calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. Like our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated the processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian teams from EA Sports FIFA products.” The US firm also anticipated that “they will evaluate changes related to other areas” of their products.

On March 2, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, wrote a letter in which he directly quoted PlayStation and Xbox. You are definitely aware of what is happening in the Ukraine right now. Russia has declared war not only on Ukraine, but also on the rest of the civilized world. If you support human values, you must leave the Russian market”, he said.