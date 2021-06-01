The Pokémon Company closes 2020 with records: greatest profits in its history

The Pokémon Company: The company closes the best year in its history thanks to the income from Pokémon GO, the card game and video games such as Pokémon Sword and Shield.The Pokémon Company has published the financial results of the last fiscal year, which ended for them on February 28, 2021. The company led by Tsunekazu Ishikawa has shown for the first time the company’s annual economic results, which show record figures in what which refers to net profits.

The Pokémon Company, at its best in history

The private entity – it does not have an obligation to publicly show its results -, with offices in Tokyo, New York, Bellevue and London, ends a 2020 financial year marked by sales worth 1,100 million dollars at the exchange rate; which translates into an operating profit of $ 254 million and a net profit of $ 170 million. The information has been shared by Serkan Toto, market analyst and member of Kantan Games.

The Pokémon Company reaches these numbers twenty-four years after its founding and it does so this time for an increase of 21.2% compared to the results marked during the immediately previous year.

Now, what events have taken place in the Pokémon universe during the period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021? On the one hand, the COVID-19 pandemic, an aspect that is not at all banal as it has triggered the consumption of digital entertainment, including video games.

The keys to the Pokémon universe in 2020

Pokémon GO continues to be one of the great bastions of the company. The iOS and Android title, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in July, amassed more than $ 1 billion in 2020 alone; more than 4,000 million dollars during this five years. On the other hand, the distribution of Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch, which in 2020 sold several million copies; added to the Expansion Pass made up of the Isle of Armor and the Snows of the Crown.

If we add to this the income from Pokémon Masters EX, the collectible card game (Pokémon Trading Card Game), which is experiencing its best historical moment in the media due to the fever of card openings on portals such as YouTube or Nintendo, the name of the franchise is across the board. Also on television and film, whose series remains in the top-10 most watched anime of the week in Japan.

Looking ahead, The Pokémon Company has planned the premiere of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021 from the hand of the ILCA studio; on the other hand, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Game Freak’s new playable open-world Action RPG approach, for January 28, 2022.