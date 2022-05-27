The Player’s Cat enters Minecraft in an Impressive Ocean Art Build

Minecraft fans are probably familiar with the many impressive creations the game has spawned, but one player’s mind-blowing ocean cat drawing stands out as a unique project. The hugely popular Mojang building and survival game has become an invaluable platform for creative game fans and digital artists over the past decade, and its available tools continue to grow with regular expansions such as the upcoming Minecraft Wild update, which will introduce new biomes and building blocks. .

Even without taking into account the numerous free patches and paid DLC packs released for the game over the years, Minecraft has great potential for players who want to train their creative muscles. Talented and dedicated fans have managed to bring together breathtaking urban landscapes, fantastic environments, sculptures and intricate mechanisms of Redstone thanks to the many features and game systems of Minecraft. While the detailed and ambitious in-game creations are impressive, some of the most mind-blowing projects are created in Minecraft survival mode, as the player is significantly more limited and his creations risk being destroyed by hostile non-player characters. Despite the increased difficulty, Minecraft players managed to build Big Ben and other complex structures to show off.

Recently, Reddit user aminervia was added to the list of impressive Minecraft survival artists after sharing an image of an in-game sculpture based on their real cat. The image placed for viewing by players is an in-game map element that depicts the landscape from top to bottom and reflects the changes made to it by the player. In this case, it shows an image of a cat’s face in the ocean near the coast of the home base, an image that, according to aminervia, is only half finished.

Although this creation is currently under development, it is sure to impress even the most experienced fans. Minecraft. The level of detail that aminervia managed to convey, even at this unfinished stage, competes with other ambitious creations, such as a copy of Minecraft’s flying house from Up. The cat’s muzzle is shaded like a realistic portrait, with a clearly visible fur texture, eyes, ears and fur pattern. Although it is not known whether aminervia plans to recreate the entire cat’s body after completing work on the muzzle, a detailed image of a cat snuggling up to the shore can bring comfort while fighting Creepers and swimming with ocean inhabitants.

Despite the fact that the game was released in 2011, Minecraft players still manage to impress the fan community with unique and thoughtful builds. Regardless of whether the player uses an uncompromising approach in creative mode or acts the old-fashioned way in survival mode, it seems that Minecraft will remain a powerful and accessible environment for digital art for some time.