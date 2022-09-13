The player of Red Dead Redemption 2 caught a huge fish

Another Red Dead Redemption 2 player from Rockstar Games reported that he caught a huge fish while completing some missions in a role-playing game. Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most enjoyable activities in the popular game, seems to be a favorite entertainment of the community, especially since funny cases, such as catching giant fish, are often shared with players for entertainment.

Many players of Red Dead Redemption 2 have their own experience of catching incredibly large fish in a role-playing game. Some share their personal fishing tips in Red Dead Redemption 2, while others simply strive to catch all the available fish in a role-playing game as part of their gaming achievements. However, this RDR2 player in particular encountered a giant fish, which he caught only when fishing as part of a quest with a certain NPC.

On Reddit, user Genderfluidpepe shared a photo of a large Red Dead Redemption 2 fish that they caught. According to the caption to the post, the player was just doing a side quest with Kieran Duffy, one of the Van der Linde gang members, when they caught a giant largemouth bass. Although the image shared was a picture of the game on screen, fans will probably be impressed by the huge size of the fish that the player character holds in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players may recall that this particular fishing quest with Kieran takes place during the Clemens Point chapter of the game.

Completed a fishing assignment with Keiran and caught this big-mouthed behemoth from Reddeadredemption.

While this isn’t the first time an RDR2 player has shared their big fish catch on Reddit, the gaming community still seems genuinely amazed by Genderfluidpepe’s catch. Other fans asked how the Redditor was able to catch the big fish of Red Dead Redemption 2, and the original poster shared that they just saw the fish swimming near the shore, where they were able to take a clear picture. Other comments related to the fishing experience of Genderfluidpepe, talking about the methods they used to catch large fish in their own passage. Others just liked the Reddit post and commented on a lot of fish-related puns so that other fans could laugh at them.

Since Red Dead Redemption 2 has a large list of fish that players can catch throughout gameplay, this probably won’t be the last time the community will see documentation of a player’s fishing experience. Let’s hope that players will continue to react with the same optimism when another community member posts his incredible catch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available for PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.