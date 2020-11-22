The platform provides 160 IT staff with salaries of R $ 12k

In the next five years, professions involving the area of ​​Information Technology (IT) will be among the 15 most demanded by the job market. The scenario recently released by the consultancy Guia de Carreira is a thermometer that demonstrates the continuous growth of the sector. At trampos.co – a platform that connects communication and technology talents to companies across Brazil – for example, today there are more than 160 job opportunities available with salaries of up to R $ 12,000. The open positions are aimed at professionals from all over the country, with emphasis on São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District. There are also occupations for remote work (home office).

For supporters of the service provision format (PJ), currently three opportunities are available for Information Architect (a), in São Paulo (SP), with remuneration between R $ 11 thousand and R $ 12 thousand. To apply, it is necessary to have deep knowledge and practical experience with information architecture and usability, as well as knowledge in Sketch, Adobe XD, Axure, Miro, Photoshop and Office package.

There is also an open position for Technical Leader (a) in WordPress Development. In this case, you must be an expert in PHP and WordPress, and have experience in HTML, Bootstrap and SASS, to lead the development team. The professional will have the function of helping to define the best technical solution and maintaining communication with some customers. The salary can reach up to R $ 10,000.

In the CLT regime, opportunities for Full Stack Developer stand out. Some companies offer salaries of up to R $ 10.5 thousand and look for professionals to develop and implement complex systems, dimensioning requirements and features. It is also essential to create and maintain unit tests on the developed code, perform software maintenance, in addition to having knowledge in Java 7 and 8, Hibernate, REST and SOAP Webservices.

The Data Scientist profession is another that has a strong demand on the platform. In general, vacancies pay up to R $ 11 thousand and require knowledge of data analysis programming languages ​​(R, Python and SQL) and experience with data visualization (Spotfire or PowerBI or Cognos), data Mining (Exploratory analysis of data and texts) in Big Data infrastructure (Hadoop, MapReduce and Spark).

