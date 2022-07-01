The plane crash of the 8th season of “Anatomy of Passion” is the most traumatic episode of the show

In the 8th season of “Anatomy of Passion” there was a plane crash that forced everyone to go through an emotional shock, which made this episode perhaps the most traumatic episode of the medical drama. Doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital have faced every kind of emergency imaginable in their eventful medical careers. This includes helping victims of accidents such as train derailments, fuel truck explosions and school shootings, or rescuing people injured as a result of natural disasters such as landslides, sinkholes and hurricanes.

The Gray Sloan Memorial has also proven to be a risky place to work, and its doctors have been directly involved in major incidents on numerous occasions. Back in season 2 of “Anatomy of Passion”, a bomb exploded in the hospital, as a result of which Meredith Gray almost died, and in season 13 another explosion caused by ignited oxygen cylinders engulfed the building in flames. He was also targeted by not one, but two crazy militants, and in the fifth season the hospital was flooded by a burst pipe, which caused the ceiling to collapse during the operation.

Related: Anatomy of Passion: Every Main Character Who Was Killed (and Why)

To put it mildly, this is a dangerous job, but the most dangerous situation in which the characters of the series found themselves occurred during the 8th season of “Anatomy of Passion”. Gray, Mark Sloan, Arizona Robbins, Kristina Young and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) were on their way to an operation in Boise, Idaho, when their plane crashed in the woods.

In the Season 8 finale, it was revealed that Meredith and Christina escaped relatively unscathed, but the rest of the staff wasn’t so lucky, including Arizona, who was left with a horrific open femoral fracture, and Derek, whose arm was horribly disfigured when he was sucked out of the plane. However, the most traumatic moment came when the fan favorite Lexi was crushed to death by a part of the plane, as a result of which her sister Meredith was heartbroken. The “Anatomy of Passion” plane crash caused even more grief the following season, when Arizona had to have her leg amputated, and Mark eventually died from internal injuries sustained during the accident.

Many fans and critics of “Anatomy of Passion” found it difficult to watch the plane crash storyline— due to Lexi’s bloody wounds and emotional death-and the season 8 finale is still remembered as the most traumatic episode of the show in a decade since it aired. However, “Anatomy of Passion” is due to return for its nineteenth season in the fall of 2022, which will undoubtedly feature many of the show’s characteristic dramas and tragedies, but it remains to be seen whether it will produce the same traumatic episode as the Season 8 plane crash. .