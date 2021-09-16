The place of the Eternals movie in the Marvel universe has been revealed

New details from the Eternals movie continue to come. Director Chloe Zhao gave new details about the production’s place in the universe.

The countdown has now passed for the Eternals movie. The production, in which Marvel will introduce its new characters, seems to have important moments in many ways. The film, which will enter the cosmic universe more deeply, draws attention with its cast. Directed by Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao, the production can also take place at a key point in the Marvel universe.

Speaking to the press on the subject, the master director explained his expectations from Eternals. Stating that they are trying to produce a production on their own, Zhao stated that the fans will be pleased with the movie.

Will Eternals change the fate of the universe?

Not mentioning the importance of the movie, Chloé Zhao is hopeful about the result. The successful director, who did not hide his excitement, added:

I think the movie is pretty on its own. But the events taking place in Eternals seem to have a huge impact on the Marvel universe. I think we will have a great impact on future productions. You know, it’s really satisfying for me as a fan. I’m very curious about the results.

Chloé Zhao, who managed to raise expectations, still avoided giving details. The film, which is generally about superhuman beings living secretly on our planet, will also bring the conflicts within the characters to the big screen. Exciting the fans with the latest statements, the production also includes important stars in its cast. The movie stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (The Dark Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and Ma Dong-Seok (Gilgamesh).

The production, which will be released on November 5, 2021, is also placed in an important place by Marvel. Because the studio, which started the fourth phase, can open many doors with Eternals in the future. In this period when theories flow like water, we have no choice but to wait for the movie.

While the countdown to the release date continues, the Disney front also has to make a decision about the movie. Because the company is the target of filmmakers, especially because of Disney +. The company is not expected to bring Eternals to its platform during the first 45 days, as in the Shang-Chi movie. Let’s see if the fans will leave the movie satisfied. We’ll wait and see.

So what do you expect from the production? Do not forget to tell us your opinions and comments about Marvel’s new movie Eternals.