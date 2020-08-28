The PiP function comes to YouTube iOS

Called Picture in Picture, the Picture in Picture (PiP) feature allows you to play YouTube videos while using other applications on your mobile device.

The PiP reduces video to a small player that you can scroll around the home screen and hover over other applications. If this feature is enabled, you can continue to play YouTube videos while using other applications on your mobile device

PiP on YouTube iOS

Picture-in-picture has been available to iPad users since iOS 9 and Apple has enabled it on the iPhone this year with iOS 14. However, YouTube has never supported this feature, although that is changing now. The service has started testing the native picture-in-picture feature in its iOS app.

According to some posts on Twitter, the PiP feature is starting to reach some users with the latest version of the YouTube app for iOS. Although apparently the PiP only works with a few videos, which suggests that YouTube is still implementing the PiP, as websites like 9to5Mac have found.

Picture in Picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app. (But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios). pic.twitter.com/75vG7Ai4ln — Daniel Yount (@dyountmusic) August 27, 2020

Native PiP on iOS, but paying

Once the picture-in-picture feature is enabled, it works like any other application that supports it: You can start playing a video and then close the application to continue viewing it in a smaller window. The video floats above the iOS home screen above whatever other application you are using.

But here’s the bad news, as only YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to use this feature, which means that picture-in-picture is also restricted to users who pay for YouTube’s premium features. YouTube Premium costs $ 11.99 per month in the United States, but if you subscribe through the YouTube app for iOS, you’ll end up paying $ 15.99 due to the App Store’s 30% commission.

Google did not say when the company will enable picture-in-picture in the YouTube application on iOS for all users, that for now if they want to have it native in the video service app they will have to pay. Something that no longer happens on Android, by the way, before exclusive to YouTube RED and now available to everyone.



