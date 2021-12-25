The photo that evidences the wedding of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

90 Day Fincé: The Other Way, the reality show on the TLC network, featured in season 3 the problems stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were going through. Now, there is official confirmation that they are finally married and the evidence was shown through a photo.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé witnessed so much speculation when Ariela went to the United States with the purpose of putting her son Avi through surgery and further treatment. Many said at the time that she had gone to her homeland solely to settle visa-related matters, and that was why she had left her fiancé Biniyam alone and devastated in Ethiopia.

It was heartbreaking that Biniyam was unable to follow them to the US as he had many unsuccessful attempts to receive a visa, but fortunately the couple met again and are now married, as seen in a photo that was posted on Instagram stories of the bride’s brother.

It was on December 19 last when Ariela and Biniyam were married in a beautiful ceremony as the camera of Braud, Ariela’s brother, was able to capture. Although the photo quickly disappeared, the @ 90DayCouple account later posted the photo again through the social network Reddit, where it has received a large number of comments from fans who are excited.

In the photo to the right, Ariela’s brother Brad is holding Avi in ​​a tux. The image on the left shows Biniyam standing at the end of the altar wearing what appears to be a gold tuxedo jacket. So far, it is not confirmed if the 90 Day Fiancé program will have filmed the wedding, but in the same image a cameraman appears who is presumed to be from the TLC network.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans are convinced that Ariela and Biniyam are filming for another spin-off of the TLC show. One of the followers commented on the Reddit post that they will probably be on OG 90 Day Fiancé and then happily ever after; however, none of that has been confirmed at the moment. The truth is that Ariela and Biniyam took the next step in their relationship and they are expected to be really happy.