The phonograph phone (1) appears in black

In all videos and photos of the Nothing (1) phone, the phone is shown in white, but the leak showed that the phone will also be black. Phone manufacturers usually release their products in several colors. Some even allow users to choose the colors they want to see their phones in, such as Samsung, which has a customization program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Color is an important factor for some people when it comes to choosing a phone, and can sometimes influence whether a person buys a device or not. Given that the phone is a personal device, it is clear why this is so. Manufacturers know how important this is, so most of the development of the phone is spent on choosing the right color, material and finish.

The phone (1) appeared only in white, both in photos and in practical videos, and nothing in itself mentioned whether there would be other color solutions. While it may have been planned to reveal this information at the launch event on July 12, the leaked rendering gave an early look at the black version of the phone, and it’s just as exciting as the white version. Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal) shared a photo of a black Nothing Phone (1) on Twitter and saved it for painting. It is no different from the white version.

Phone Nothing (1) in black, official rendering without watermarks!

It will indeed come out in black, and this render hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, but 🤷🏻♂️

Phone Nothing (1) may be cheaper than Expected

Nothing has kept this black version of the phone a secret for some reason, and the plausible reason is that it may not be available at launch, as it was with the Ear (1). The headphones were only available for purchase in white for a few months until December 2021. announced the black color. So while this rendering confirmed that white won’t be the only color the phone will be available in, the black color option may not be available. they will be available for several months after the launch of the phone. Along with the photo, the technical specifications and possible price of the phone were leaked.

According to the Rootmygalaxy report, Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Earlier it was reported that the phone will not have the flagship Snapdragon 8-series processor. Instead, it will run on the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. Buyers will be able to choose between a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of memory or a model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory. It will also support virtual RAM to increase the amount of memory if necessary. The source also mentions a 50-megapixel rear camera paired with a 16-megapixel sensor for ultra—wide angle photos, and the front camera is another 16-megapixel camera. The Nothing (1) phone will be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery, which charges up to 50 percent in about half an hour thanks to support for 45W fast charging. Unfortunately, people who buy a phone will also have to buy a charger, as Nothing will not include it in the kit. In addition, the phone will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos will be present on Nothing Phone (1), but it will lack a headphone jack. It was also mentioned that it will have a fingerprint scanner under the display and Face Unlock support in addition to the usual connectivity features, including 5G support.

In conclusion, information about phone prices was also leaked. The base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory will cost $ 397, and the 256 GB version with the same RAM will sell for $ 419. On the other hand, the 12 GB+256 GB model will cost $456. There is no evidence that these prices are correct. Thus, they should be treated with a degree of skepticism, mainly because nothing has confirmed that the phone will not be sold in the United States. Prices are in US dollars. After launching on July 12, the Nothing(1) phone will be available for purchase at the end of July.