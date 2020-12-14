The phones that hit Google the most in 2020

The year is coming to an end and Google has started to reveal the subjects that most attracted attention in its popular search engine in Brazil. After revealing which terms were most searched for in its search tool, the company revealed the most popular cellphones among Brazilians in 2020.

The company released a list of the devices that were most “up” during the year. According to the company, the smartphones that appear in the selection did not necessarily generate a higher volume of searches, but had a considerable growth peak in 2020.

The list of 10 devices is composed mostly of smartphones aimed at cost-benefit. However, top-of-the-line devices have also gained the attention of Brazilians and secured the highest positions in the ranking.

Phones that rocked in 2020 on Google

1. Apple iPhone 12

2. Apple iPhone 11

3. Samsung Galaxy s20

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

5. Motorola Moto G8

6. Xaomi Mi 9

7. Samsung Galaxy A71

8. Samsung Galaxy A51

9. Motorola Moto G8 Power

10. Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung was the company that most appeared on the list and four of the 10 smartphones are part of the Galaxy family. While the top of the line S20 appears among the three most popular devices on Google, the other devices are part of the Galaxy A line, which includes intermediate smartphones from the manufacturer.

The rest of the selection of smartphones that had peaked searches on Google has two smartphones from Morotola, Apple and Xiaomi. The highlight is the Apple, which even operating at high prices in the country, captured the interest of consumers. According to the survey, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 were the mobile phones that most pumped in searches in 2020.



