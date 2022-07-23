The Phase 4 secret theme now creates an MCU continuity issue

Warning! SPOILERS for Miss Marvel.

Recently, a theme was developed in Phase 4 of the MCU, which, although not entirely obvious, created a continuity issue in the franchise. A huge collection of Marvel movies covers a lot of themes and motifs since 2008, but Phase 4 has started to reach a new level with new heroes. These storylines touched on topics that were never touched upon in phases 1-3, or approached topics from a new perspective that, while refreshing, is fraught with pitfalls.

The Phase 4 titles changed the future of the MCU, but also created a growing continuity between Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Eternals and Miss Marvel. Although at first these stories seem incomparable, since each of them tells about different heroes from different parts of the world, they really have more in common than it seems at first glance. All three stories are connected by common themes of complex family relationships, the loss of a family member and how ancestors affect their present. But more specifically, all three contain a connecting element that has not been shown in the cinematic universe until recently.

While family or loss may determine the direction of the MCU’s controversial Phase 4 storylines, the secret theme that is creating continuity issues right now is the introduction of immortal (or seemingly immortal) characters. In “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings”, “The Eternals” and “Miss Marvel”, viewers are introduced to characters with supernatural lifespans, such as Shang Chi’s father, Xu Wenu, the entire team of the Eternals and ClanDestines, respectively. . There’s nothing wrong with creating long-lived characters, and none of these titles have gotten any worse because of their inclusion. However, when they are presented together, they cause problems for the larger MCU.

The MCU representing Immortals Creates Problems for Continuity

With the introduction of the Immortals, Phase 4 of the MCU added continuity issues to an already complex universe due to the overlapping timelines of these characters. For example, in the “Eternal” the last deviants were killed around 1521. Meanwhile, Wenwu found Ten Rings 1,000 years ago from the real movie, which means he became immortal around 1021. this gave Venve 500 years to notice the presence of both Deviants and Eternals. Mutually, the Eternals, even when broken, should have heard about Wenwu’s conquests and his legendary immortal status. Also, in the mid-1900s, the ClanDestines steal the bracelet they need to return to the Nur dimension, from the abandoned ruins of the Ten Rings. Although Ms. Marvel doesn’t specify how long the ClanDestines were banished to Earth, if that was enough to track down the secrets of the Ten Rings, they must have been present on the planet for a long time. Of course, enough time has passed for Wenwu to know that someone is hunting for the infamous Marvel Ten Rings. In any case, it’s hard to believe that these three immortal sects didn’t know about each other.

It’s true that in each of these stories, the MCU Phase 4 gives immortals reasons to avoid each other. The Eternals were ordered not to interfere in people’s affairs, and Wenwu had no reason to interact with others like him by controlling the Ten Rings from the Shadows. Similarly, the only purpose of the ClanDestines was to return home, and their apparent dislike of humanity did not encourage fraternization with the inhabitants of Earth. Since each group is firmly rooted in its expanded goals, they have little reason to interact.

But while the MCU’s secret, immortal Phase 4 theme is technically plausible without any twists, it adds another layer of complexity to its stories in the future. With the emergence of many theories that Ms. Marvel introduced the X-Men to the MCU, including another immortal hero, Wolverine, it will only be harder to separate these characters. In a franchise billed for the exceptional interconnectedness of its universe, continuity is crucial, so it’s interesting to see how the Phase 4 MCU handles these increasingly long strands of characters.