The Personal Income Tax World’s Reaction to the Difference between Urban Meyer and Friend Pederson

There are already several notable differences between Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen was asked about them when he spoke to the media on Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back.

“This is a professional locker room. This is a professional installation. He talks to us like we’re grown men,” Allen said.

If this is not an accusation against Meyer, then what?

Meyer didn’t last even one season in Jacksonville after he was hired last season. Meyer was relieved of his duties when the team was 2-11 due to a variety of problems on and off the field.

Pederson was hired at the end of the season after he took a break for the 2021 season. He was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 season.

Fans aren’t surprised that Pederson is doing better than Meyer.

“It was necessary to hire correctly. Doug Pederson inserts the floor for the Jags culture. They won’t derail. I’m betting on Lawrence to lead them to success without being distracted,” one fan tweeted.

Despite the fact that the Jaguars will most likely not make the playoffs this season, they will not be trifles.

Pederson will prepare them for the game every week.