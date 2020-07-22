The Persona saga reveals its total sales to date

Persona 5 Royal triumphs with numbers that cut the 1.5 million units sold; data on other games is also provided. Update of numbers regarding the Persona saga.

Atlus has shared the figures of several of the titles that are currently on the market. The Japanese company has confirmed that the series has already sold a total of 13 million copies worldwide. Of that total data, 1.4 million corresponds to the most recent installment, Persona 5 Royal, available on PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the spin-off for the Sony and Nintendo Switch machine, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, It has exceeded 480.00 units in Japan and in the Asian market in general.

Persona 4 Golden, a hitherto exclusive PS Vita title, came out on PC by surprise. The Steam version, which has only been on the market for a month, has sold half a million units, according to Atlus itself.

Sales above expectations in the West

In a financial meeting with SEGA Sammy Holdings investors, executives said Persona 5 Royal had exceeded initial sales expectations in Europe and the United States. It happened during a question-and-answer period, where executives argued that the improved version of the fifth installment has managed to break “sales records.” According to the report, “although physical format sales were limited” by the coronavirus crisis (distribution was affected), the digital sales ratio increased significantly.

SEGA intends to continue maintaining the rhythm of sales in western territory. Still, the title developed by Atlus has not met the sales estimates in Japan, at least initially.

Persona 5 Royal is an improved version of the original title released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017. Not only does it include new storylines, but it also has playable additions. At MeriStation we give it the highest grade and we call it a masterpiece. For more information, we invite you to read our analysis.



