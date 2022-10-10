The Persona 5 Royal cooperative card game is announced for 2023

Atlus has announced that the game is in development in partnership with Pandasaurus Games.

Atlus has announced that a joint Persona 5 Royal card game will be released next year in collaboration with Pandasaurus Games.

In an announcement on the Pandasaurus Games website, Atlus announced that the game will be developed by Emerson Matsuuchi, who has also worked on other board games such as Century: Eastern Wonders and Foundations of Rome.

“Players will take on the roles of their favorite ghost thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative strategy card game,” says Matsuuchi.

Pandasaurus Games says it intends to publish a new Persona 5 Royal card game in the “fourth quarter of 2023” and promises to follow more detailed information, but the image, the title of the announcement, indicates the date — October. “On October 21, 2023, we will steal your heart,” the image says.

More detailed information about the format of the game, in addition to the fact that it will be a strategy card game, has not yet been clarified, but given Pandasaurus Games’ experience in releasing board and card games, it will most likely be a separate product. than a collectible.

Pandasaurus Games co-owner Nathan McNair also expressed his excitement about the game’s appearance in the post. Being an “ardent fan,” he says, “I can’t wait for palaces, the velvet room and the world of Persona 5 Royal to appear everywhere on the table in 2023.”

The announcement of the game will take place just a few days before the Persona 5 Royal port for PC and modern consoles on October 21. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Its predecessors are also in development: the release date of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable was recently announced. The duo will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 19, 2023.

In other news: Blizzard has fixed a bug that caused players to inadvertently buy premium skins in the Overwatch 2 in-game store, but apparently refuses to reimburse the victims.