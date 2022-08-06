The Persona 4 Arena Ultimax update significantly improves Online play

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was released in 2013. It was a fighting game that Persona fans have been dreaming about for a very long time, not only continuing the story of Persona 4 and Persona 4 Arena, but also including fighters from Persona 3 and Persona 4. It was successful. It’s enough that Atlus even released ports for PC, PS4 and Switch in 2022. But as an older game, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax lacked some of the network features expected from modern fighting games, such as network rollback code. However, it looks like that will change soon.

To kick off EVO 2022, where Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is hosting an additional tournament, members of the Arc System Works and Atlus development team took to the stage to make the announcement. In the new Persona 4 update, Arena Ultimax has received a network rollback code. The modern online multiplayer feature helps create a smoother competitive process that helps manage the backlog in a fair way for both players.

There is a catch, unfortunately. Not all platforms on which Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will receive an update. Atlus has confirmed that only PC and PS4 will have access to the network rollback code update. However, this is not a surprise. Atlus has promised to roll back the network code for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer in early 2022. When this happened, it was clear that it would only be available on PC and PS4.

The PC rollback network code update for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is also not fully available yet, just like on PS4. It’s fully available, but Persona 4 Arena Ultimax players will have to choose the beta version of the game to access it. To do this, Steam users will need to go to the game properties, find the beta versions in the second menu, and then enter the code “p4auopenbeta03”. This will add Open Beta 3 to the drop-down menu.

Network rollback code is almost not expected from released fighting games. It is somewhat strange that the ports of the 2022 game did not include a network rollback code at launch, but this is probably why Atlus found it necessary to announce this before the ports arrived.

The release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax ports on PC and PS4, as well as the update of the network rollback code should ensure that the fighting game will remain viable for high-level competitions for many years to come. Or at least it will remain viable until Atlus is potentially able to release a sequel to the series, which fans are eagerly hoping for.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is already available on PC, PS4 and Switch.