The Performer of The World Cup Anthem Maluma Refused an Interview After Accusations of “Whitewashing” Human Rights Violations in Qatar

Maluma, the performer of the anthem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, flew out of the interview after he was accused of “whitewashing” the human rights situation in the host country.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began last night (November 20) and will last until December 18 in the capital Doha and its environs, and is being held amid ongoing criticism over the deaths of migrant workers during the construction of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality. , which is illegal in Qatar.

Earlier this week, Maluma shared the official anthem of the tournament “Tukoh Taka”, created in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Miriam Fares. In a new interview with the Israeli channel KAN News, he spoke about the moral difficulties associated with participating in the World Cup, and pointed to people like Dua Lipa, who recently denied rumors about her participation, calling on Qatar to fulfill the promise. the human rights promises he made when he won the right to host the tournament.

“Yes, but I can’t solve this problem,” Maluma replied. “I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy football and a football party.

“This is not what I really should be doing. I enjoy my music and a wonderful life here, and I also play football,” he added.

When asked if he plays a role in “whitewashing” Qatar’s reputation in the field of human rights with his participation, Maluma looked behind the scenes at the director and asked: “Should I answer this question?”

He then called the interviewer “rude” and left the interview, which you can see below.

Maluma walked out during an interview when asked about Qatars human rights abuses, calling @kann_news anchor @MoavVardi "Rude"@maluma pic.twitter.com/nUT3EopesC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 18, 2022

Many other artists spoke about the tournament in the run-up: Rod Stewart said he had turned down almost £1 million to perform at the World Championships, saying “it’s wrong”, and Robbie Williams responded to criticism for being invited to perform at the World Championships. The World Cup in Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at the Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anyone who leaves messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ is doing it with Chinese technology,” he told an Italian magazine, referring to similar Chinese actions. bad reputation in the field of human rights.

He continued: “You have this microscope that says, ‘OK, these are the villains and we need to rally against them.’ to the world. Then, if we apply this unilaterally to the world, no one will be able to go anywhere.”

The former Take That contestant claimed it would be “hypocritical” of him not to go to Qatar “because of the places I visit.”

Joe Lycett also made headlines this week by throwing £10,000 into a tree shredder to protest David Beckham’s participation in the World Cup. Last week, Lycett criticized Beckham’s role as a tournament ambassador, which reportedly earned him 10 million pounds.

In a video message, the comedian offered to donate 10,000 pounds of his own money to charity for homosexuals if Beckham stops sponsorship before the tournament begins. If not, he promised that he would destroy the money on the opening day of the tournament.

Elsewhere, England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would talk about human rights violations in the host country during the tournament.