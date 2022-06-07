The perfect original cast of Jurassic World Domination was Impossible

A better comeback from the original cast of “The Lost World” was impossible for Jurassic World: Dominion. Jurassic World: Dominion will put an end to the Jurassic World trilogy. Following the explosive finale of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2018, Jurassic World: Dominion takes place in a world where dinosaurs attack human civilization.

However, the question of how these beasts will eventually be restrained is not the only reason why fans of the franchise will be delighted with Jurassic World: Dominion. The sequel reunites the original actors of “Jurassic Park” Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neal for the first time since “Jurassic Park” in 1993, and Steven Spielberg’s reaction to the reunion of the actors of “Jurassic World: Dominion” proves that the sequel should cause nostalgia among long-time fans of the series. Unfortunately, not all of the earlier films were able to appear in the final sequel to the reboot trilogy.

Unfortunately, the best Jurassic World: Dominion cameo could never happen. The only character who has ever defeated a Tyrannosaurus alone would be perfect for a movie that begins with the human world being overrun by dinosaurs, making Roland Tembo from The Lost World the perfect fit for Jurassic World: Dominion. Unfortunately, the famous English actor Pete Postlethwaite died in 2011, so his character could not return for a perfect cameo. The killer T-Rex from the “Lost World” has not been seen in the series “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic World” since he quit working with Peter Ludlow during the action of the film.

One of the most striking characters in the franchise, Tembo was far from the cliched image of a villainous hunter. Despite the fact that Tembo was great at killing dinosaurs and other wild creatures, Tembo had a deep and abiding respect for them, which made the character something of an antihero in the “Lost World” and an unforgettable addition to the franchise. Director Steven Spielberg famously called Postlethwaite “the best actor in the world” after working with him, and it’s not hard to understand why: the star’s performance as Tembo turned an ungrateful cameo role into an unforgettable role.

Although it’s a pity that Tembo can’t come back, it might be for the best. Jurassic World: Dominion, bringing back Dennis Nedry, Tembo and any other unforgettable supporting star from earlier films in the franchise, can easily become an unnecessary fan service, and with the return of the central trio of the original film, there should be more focus on creating a memorable separate adventure. priority than a lot of famous faces appearing in minor roles. It also ensures that the memory of Postelwaite’s one-of-a-kind performance remains preserved as one of the standout elements that made “The Lost World” a success, rather than becoming just another of the many nods that Jurassic World: Dominion makes to earlier hits in the long-running series.