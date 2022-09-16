The PC version of Valheim will appear in Game Pass later this month

Xbox Game Pass shared the news about when PC subscribers will be able to download and play Valheim. Last week, Xbox Game Pass subscribers faced a wave of announcements of new games. First came a wave of monthly Xbox Game Pass confirmations for September, then four Skybound Games offers, and more recently, a bunch of announcements from the Tokyo Game Show. In these announcements, confirmation of the long-awaited release of the Valheim Xbox Game Pass for PC slipped through.

Valheim was announced for Xbox Game Pass back in mid-June, and developer Iron Gate confirmed that its cooperative RPG sandbox will be available to subscribers on both PC and Xbox. However, there was no release date after 2022 in the original announcement, so Xbox Game Pass subscribers waited patiently. The Xbox version of Valheim is still in development, but Iron Gate seems ready to move forward with Valheim on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The official release date of Valheim on PC with Xbox Game Pass is September 29. In less than two weeks, subscribers will be able to create their own Vikings and go troll hunting. Iron Gate has already confirmed that there will be parity and cross-play support between the Steam version of Valheim and the Microsoft Store version used for Xbox Game Pass. However, the cross-progress has not been confirmed, so the save files from the Xbox Game Pass cannot be transferred to Steam later, except for a late announcement from Iron Gate.

Crossplay has also been confirmed for the console version of Valheim for Xbox when it eventually arrives. Valheim is tentatively scheduled to launch on Xbox in 2023, and when it launches, players will be able to play with their friends on PC immediately, whether through Steam or the Microsoft Store.

The announcement of the imminent release of Valheim via Xbox Game Pass for PC surprised many subscribers. Valheim was not expected until later this year, given Iron Gate’s subsequent work on the Xbox version of the game. Iron Gate is a small but growing development team that is known to take its time with updates. The September release of Valheim for PC with Xbox Game Pass may come as a surprise, but it is a long-awaited release.

While the release of Valheim on Xbox Game Pass for PC will attract a wave of new players to the game, many current Valheim players are eyeing something else. Iron Gate continues to work hard on the next Valheim update, which will include the long-awaited Mistlands biome. The release window for Mistlands has not yet been announced, but players are hoping for a release in 2022.

Valheim is already available on PC and will be released in 2023 on Xbox.