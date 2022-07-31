The Patriots seem to have completed a noticeable change of position

On the eve of the 2022 season, the New England Patriots have seriously changed their positions.

Isaiah Wynn seems to have become the team’s new right tackle after being replaced by Torrent Brown on the left glass.

This happened after Wynn stayed away from the team during the OTA. When he appeared at the mini-camp, he was officially transferred to the right tackle, and he remained like that after several training sessions in the training camp.

“I feel right at home,” Brown told ESPN’s Mike Reiss after switching to left tackle.

New England could hope to have its run blocking and pass defense get better next season.

Both Wynn and Brown will get their first game action at their new positions during the preseason, which begins on August 11 against the New York Giants.

The start of this game will be at 19:00. ET.