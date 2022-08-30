The Patriots Reportedly Cut a Notable Tite on Tuesday

As the Patriots’ 53-man roster continues to take shape, New England parted ways with a former third-round pick on Tuesday.

According to Mike Jardi of NFL Network, “The Patriots have informed Devin Asiasi of his release.”

Pes chose Azizi as the 91st number in 2020 from the University of California, Los Angeles. As a freshman, he appeared in nine games for New England, catching two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, the 25-year-old TE participated in just one game, spending time on injured reserve and never established himself as a starting caliber player in the Patriots’ offense.

Asianski entered the league as an athletic player capable of catching passes, who could stretch the seams on the field.

He will hit the rejection wire with the chance that the other team will pounce on him.