The Patriot Of The Boys Is Arrested In Alicante For Assaulting A Young Man In A Bar Area

The Boys: The actor for playing the superhero Patriota in the television series The Boys is shooting the film The Interpreter, directed by Guy Ritchie, in Spain. The actor Anthony Starr who plays the “superhero” Patriota in the successful Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, has been arrested in Alicante for an alleged assault on a young man in an area of ​​cocktail bars, according to the local newspaper Information (via The country). Thus, the 46-year-old New Zealand actor was arrested last Wednesday morning by the National Police after participating in a fight in which he threw a glass at a young man, causing injuries to his face; subsequently, the victim was treated at the Alicante Hospital. After being arrested, Starr is waiting to go to court.

Thus, the fight apparently took place at two in the morning last Wednesday in a central area of ​​bars in Alicante. Under the influence of alcohol, Starr allegedly got into a shoving dispute with a 21-year-old man, punching him twice in the face and ending up throwing a glass at the top of his left eyebrow. Later, and outside the premises, Starr waited for the young man, which led to a new fight until the police arrived.

While the young man was transferred to a health center to treat his wounds (especially the gap over his left eyebrow), Starr was arrested, spending the rest of the night in the National Police cell, where he has already given a statement. .

Starr is currently in the province of Alicante shooting the new film The Interpreter by director Guy Ritchie, in municipalities such as Petrer, Sax, Novelda or the city of Alicante itself. It is a war story set in Afghanistan with a cast made up of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig and Emily Beecham.