Manchester United’s new jewel Alejandro Garnacho is taking Old Trafford by storm.

This season Garnacho has transformed from a promising academy player into a starter and a core team player under the leadership of Eric ten Haga.

However, the Argentine, whom United snatched from the hands of Atletico Madrid in 2020, had a hard time. In Spain, he was affectionately called the “jewel in the crown” of the Atletico Madrid Academy.

Charlotte Danker reports for The Times on Garnacho’s milestones so far, saying: “Garnacho has impressed United’s scouts and head of youth recruitment David Harrison over the 20 times they have watched the fast-paced winger.

“It was a good move for the United academy, which held competitions to attract Garnacho.”

John Murtough played a crucial role in attracting the 18-year-old. However, it was Nick Cox, the head of United’s academy, who convinced the young star to move to England, reflecting interest from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Upon arrival in England, Garnacho, who spoke almost no English, settled with a local family. He came to the club in the year of Covid and could only train and return home.

His talents and hard work impressed Ralph Rangnik, who immediately transferred him to the first team for training. Eric ten Hag kept him in the senior team, striving to hone his skills and make him an invincible weapon.

This achievement warned Garnacho about the possibility of getting into the spotlight. He has requested an individual gym program and is reaping the benefits, and the club staff notes his physical growth and development.

The young man had to wait for his opportunity due to “attitude problems” during pre-season training, when he was late for team meetings twice, and Ten Hag postponed his performance before his debut in the main team. Since then, he has improved thanks to Ten Hag’s steady hand and is now reaping the benefits.

According to Dunker, “those closest to him [Garnacho] describe him as a shy family man off the field who spends time with his parents and brother, who are also in Manchester, and with his girlfriend.”

“Sources say that despite the fact that he exudes confidence on the field, outside of it he is very shy, and sometimes this can be expressed in arrogance, which some misinterpret.”

Garnacho recently scored his first Premier League goal with an added-time win against Fulham, helping United win all three points before the World Cup break.

Let’s hope that United will be able to link their treasure with new conditions that will allow him to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.