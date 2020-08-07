The Pathless released on PS4, PS5, PC and Apple Arcade

It is the new project from the creators of ABZÛ, which will allow us to embody a hunter in a fantasy world.

The paths of nature open before the hunter, the protagonist of the new video game from Giant Squid Studios, the parents of ABZÛ. Published by Annapurna Interactive, The Pathless is a new intellectual property that has been shown during the State of Play, the digital event in which Sony has presented the various projects that are coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation 5. In this Conexto, the studio has shown its new project through a trailer, which you can see in this news.

The main character in this story will have to become a hunter and master the bow to survive the dangers of the adventure he embarks on. You will travel to a mysterious mythical island, a place dominated by darkness and a terrible curse. You will not be alone, as an eagle will accompany you, with which you must establish a connection while banishing evil spirits. If he fails to do so, he may be the hunted. The player can explore all kinds of locations, including an enchanted forest and ancient ruins. There we will have to use our heads to solve the puzzles, but we will also have to make use of our combat skills.

Fast, fluid mobility makes traversal a breeze in The Pathless, an open world adventure coming to PS5 this year: https://t.co/Kibd1JYbJj pic.twitter.com/fmlutGE7UD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 6, 2020

What the State of Play has given of itself

The State of Play on August 6 has been the stage to show not only independent titles, but also a triple A video game. This is the case of Hitman 3, which in addition to appearing on the new generation of consoles, also confirmed a new functionality: It will be playable from start to finish on PlayStation VR. In the independent field, Bugsnax, Temtem and Braid: Anniversary Edition also had their niche.

The Pathless is scheduled for this year 2020. The developer plans to launch it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (via Epic Games Store) and Apple Arcade. The latter is the apple company’s service through which you can access a video game catalog for iOS devices.



