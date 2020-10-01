The Pathless launches November 12 on PlayStation 5

The Pathless game will also be released on iOS via Apple Arcade, PC and PlayStation 4

Developer Giant Squid has confirmed that the release date of its action-adventure game The Pathless will coincide with the launch of PlayStation 5, which means that it will be released on November 12 as a launch title for PS5.

However, the November 12 date for The Pathless is not exclusive to PlayStation 5. Giant Squid also announced that the game will release on iOS via Apple Arcade, PC, and PlayStation 4 on the same day.

Thanks to the powerful hardware included in the PlayStation 5, The Pathless will run at 60 FPS. And with DualSense haptic activation effects, creative director Matt Nava said gamers will “feel the force of every arrow shot” while playing The Pathless on PS5 with the latest generation of controllers.

Posted by Annapurna Interactive, The Pathless is the latest game from the developer Abzu Giant Squid. Players take control of The Hunter, a master archer who must rid the world of suffocating darkness. By forging a deep connection with a fellow eagle and exploring vast environments, players will seek out a variety of corrupted spirits to free them from their imprisonment.

The Pathless joins a growing roster of PlayStation 5 launch titles, including the Demon’s Souls remake, the looter-killer Godfall, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Peter Parker looks different in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5

Spider-Man Remastered puts players back in the arachnid superhero’s latex suit, but this time in civilian mode Peter Parker will look a bit different thanks to a new facial capture for the PlayStation 5 update.

In new videos and screenshots released today, Insomniac Games gives us our first look at what Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will look like on Sony’s next console. For starters, it features a Peter Parker whose likeness most closely resembles Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tom Holland.



