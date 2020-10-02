The Pathless Joins PS5 Launch Games

The title, developed by the creators of Abzû, will be released on November 12 to PS5, PS4, Apple Arcade and PC. It will move at 60 images per second.

The Pathless will be released on November 12 worldwide for PlayStation 5, PS5, PC and iOS devices through the Apple Arcade platform. Giant Squid, authors of Abzû, as well as PlayStation through an official statement, anticipate that the title will be part of the console’s launch game catalog in just a few weeks with playability at 60 FPS.

According to the information, The Pathless will offer a vast open world with support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the controller, the DualSense. Matt Nava, Creative Director of Giant Squid, says “We’ve been very busy over the last few months putting the final touches on the world of The Pathless. Every corner of this huge open world is handcrafted in order to offer a rewarding exploration experience. ”

The game will not have a map, so we will have to explore each point from different positions, climb to the top of hills and let ourselves be guided by everything we have around us, whose artistic section is quite beautiful and colorful. The objective? Finding our way by guiding us through tracks. Despite its calm and laid-back look, the gameplay will be highly action-focused. We will have a bow to shoot different points that are in front of the path to follow.

Annapurna Interactive is in charge of the digital distribution of the game, which is launched that same day on PS4 and computer, as well as on iOS platforms (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) through the Apple Arcade subscription mode.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available on November 19 in Europe – just a week earlier in the United States, Mexico and Japan. In Spain and the rest of Europe they will cost 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively; reservations are already open, although as of the date of publication of this news they are sold out. You can see here the completely updated catalog of exit games.



