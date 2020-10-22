The password of Trump’s Twitter account was hacked

Dutch hacker Victor Gevers shared a screenshot showing that US President Donald Trump correctly guessed the password of his Twitter account on his fifth attempt and accessed the account.

According to the news in De Volkskrant, published locally in the Netherlands, the password of the US President Trump’s Twitter account, which has 87 million followers, was guessed and seized by a hacker named Victor Gevers.

Gevers told De Volkskrant that he had accessed Trump’s account by trying the abbreviation “maga2020!” For the “Make America great again” slogan known as “Make America great again”.

It was also stated in the report that Victor Gevers deciphered the password on his 5th attempt while trying to access Donald Trump’s account. The information was also transferred that the two-factor authentication feature was not activated in the account.

Gevers said, “I was expecting the account to be blocked after the 4th attempt, but I reached the password on my 5th attempt without asking any additional information.”

Victor Gevers, who logged into Trump’s account and took screenshots, shared them with the monthly publication Vrij Nederland. Upon the realization of the situation, the American Secret Service reached Gevers and received information from the Dutch hacker.

Afterwards, it was stated that US officials made Donald Trump’s Twitter account more secure by activating the two-factor authentication feature. According to the report, Victor Gevers, who also sent Trump an e-mail explaining how he accessed his account, advised the President of the USA to use a more secure password.

Trump’s password has been guessed before

In the report, it was stated that Trump’s Twitter password was previously seized by Dutch hackers.

It was reminded that Donald Trump’s Twitter password, which was seized by 3 hackers, including Victor Gevers, in 2016, was “yourefired”.

Twitter accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla Senior Manager Elon Musk, billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and rap singer Kanye West. was captured.



