The Parker Twist of the NCIS Season 19 Finale Supports Theories About Gibbs’ Return

Warning! SPOILERS for the NCIS Season 19 finale — “Birds of a Feather”.

The finale of the 19th season of NCIS excited viewers, and its turn with the participation of Alden Parker and his ex-wife Vivian confirms popular theories about the return of Leroy Jethro Gibbs performed by Mark Harmon. Cliffhangers, as frustrating and tempting as they are, are often a great way to leave viewers in suspense at the end of the finale. This certainly applies to the 21st episode of the 19th season of NCIS “Birds of a Feather”, where it becomes clear that Parker’s ex-wife, Vivian, is in cahoots with Raven. Moreover, Parker is with her, although he is unaware of the danger he is in. However, despite the fact that this information bomb/preparation for the next season is unnerving, as mentioned earlier, it supports some popular theories about how Gibbs could hypothetically return to NCIS.

NCIS (abbreviation of the Navy Criminal Investigation Service) debuted on CBS in 2003. The series, which has just completed its 19th season and has received many side effects over the years, tells the story of the aforementioned military-related crime investigation team. from Washington, DC. Many characters have graced the show’s cast for nearly two decades, but Mark Harmon’s special agent in charge of Gibbs, who became the face of the criminal procedural drama, guided the team through its tribulations and harassment until he left the theater. The series is at the beginning of the 19th season of NCIS.

Related: Why Tony DiNozzo from Michael Weatherly Left NCIS

However, with the recent cliffhanger in the finale, the series has also created the perfect moment for Gibbs to return, even if it’s not for long. There have been several compelling theories about how a character in Gibbs’ NCIS universe might return, ideally to return to help rescue another team member. Now that Parker, the main character of the series, seems to be heading straight for trouble with Vivian and her questionable relationship with Raven, there’s a golden opportunity to bring Gibbs back. Everything is ready for the possible appearance of his character of the 20th season of NCIS, which, as already confirmed, will return to CBS.

While some kind of Gibbs comeback would be a fun moment in the finale, it’s best to leave that possibility up in the air while the world waits for NCIS season 20 and buzzes about what it may or may not entail. Now, regardless of whether the former main character actually returns, there will be an additional draw when the series airs again. Let’s hope that Gibbs’ return does happen, as this is the best way to pay tribute to his influential character. What could be better to bring him back to their ranks and reunite with the team than to ask him to help save the day?

If there really is Gibbs in the NCIS writers’ room, who is going to return in season 20, the team has definitely kept everything a secret while promoting upcoming episodes. Actor Sean Murray, who plays special agent Timothy McGee, at the very end of March 2022, posted a photo on his Instagram account with individual photos of the actors in the form of a commemorative figure “20” to cheer up the news about the show’s extension for another season. But, as has already been widely noted on the Internet, Gibbs’ photo is not presented on a digital poster. At this point, when NCIS returns, it’s impossible to say what will happen to Gibbs, if he’s involved at all. Nevertheless, the scene is ready to see the beloved investigator on the screen again, and the season 19 finale confirms the most likely theories related to his possible return.