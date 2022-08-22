The Panthers have officially announced their decision to become a quarterback

For the third year in a row, the Carolina Panthers will have a new starting quarterback to start the NFL season.

The Panthers announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will be their starter this year. Mayfield won the starting position over incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield in a high-profile but relatively lucrative deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Interestingly, the Panthers’ first-week matchup will be against the same Browns.

Mayfield was the Browns’ starter from Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season until a season-ending injury in 2021. their first playoff win since the mid-90s.

But Baker Mayfield struggled to make that extra step into the top echelons of NFL quarterbacks, so when the Browns saw an opportunity to trade three-time pro bowler Deshaun Watson, they made the move and sent Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for 2024 probation. a fifth-round draft pick.

Quarterback problems have plagued the Carolina Panthers for several years. They tried Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold and even brought back Cam Newton to try to spark the position. Nothing worked.

Baker Mayfield has the final year of his rookie contract expiring and will become a free agent after this season.

It’s time for Mayfield to prove he’s as good as he wants to be.