The pandemic worked for Amazon, it doubled its profit

Amazon, which was on the agenda with the news that its founder and current CEO Jeff Bezos will resign, continued to multiply and grow in 2020 despite the Covid-19 outbreak. The company, which announced its fourth quarter earnings for 2020 last day, reported a net income of $ 7.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $ 3.3 billion in the same period of 2019. In addition, Amazon’s net sales for the full year of 2020 increased by 38 percent to $ 386.1 billion.

Amazon managed the epidemic process well

Amazon, having a very good year financially, is thought to have made a good start before a big change. Actions such as the fact that Amazon’s 4th quarter earnings of 2020 are higher than other companies, and the shift of the “Amazon Prime Day” shopping activity for 2020 from mid-summer to October are justified.

In addition, it is remarkable that Amazon, which starts the holiday season earlier than usual, effectively evaluates the strategies of people during the online shopping at home period.

Let us remind you that Amazon, which has been able to grow despite the Covid-19 period, will change the CEO seat in the third quarter of 2021. Jeff Bezos, who will step down as CEO of Amazon, of which he is the founder, is expected to leave his seat to Andy Jass, the CEO of Amazon’s Web Services.