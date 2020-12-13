The own crew mows itself: Here’s the first driverless tractor

Monarch introduced its electric driverless tractor, which it claims to be the smartest tractor in the world. It can go on its own, electrically and without driver. Moreover, the driverless tractor will have a self-learning function and will easily replace one person in the future. It will be able to perform harvesting and other field work in a driverless mode.

The driverless tractor also supports artificial intelligence

In order for the tractor to be completely independent, it was decided to use it without a driver. Driverless tractor; It is equipped with a 360 degree camera, a number of sensors and navigation software. This tractor can be configured to perform pre-programmed jobs or be independently controlled. In addition, there is even a function to follow a person with performing certain tasks in shadow mode.

Monarch uses a series of self-learning algorithms to improve the tractor’s skills in daily tasks. With the help of built-in sensors, it will be able to collect and analyze up to 240 GB of data per day. This yield is an assessment of the condition of field crops and many other indicators.

The tractor has a 70 horsepower electric motor and a battery that can provide continuous operation for over 10 hours. Charging time from a normal socket will be up to 5 hours. The device will get a built-in anti-collision system while driving. Total carrying capacity was determined as 998 kg.

Monarch has already started taking pre-orders for the tractor with a deposit of $ 500. It has been reported that hundreds of US farmers have already pre-ordered. The release date of this tractor will start in the fall of 2021 and the price tag will start at $ 50,000.



