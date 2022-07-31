The Overwatch 2 review lists skins at a ridiculous price

Overwatch 2 will be released in early access in October, and a lot of changes have been made to the game. It’s worth mentioning the free game, team resizing, PvE campaign, etc. – all these are noteworthy elements, but perhaps one of the most exciting for fans is the removal of loot boxes in Overwatch 2.

This means that Overwatch 2 players will be able to buy exactly what they want. Of course, there are those who condemn microtransactions in any form, but removing loot boxes and being able to directly buy what players want is inherently less predatory than some microtransactions, such as in Diablo Immortal. However, a recent survey conducted by Blizzard may cause another alarm.

Twitter user @Portergauge recently shared an image of this survey, which was reportedly received by their friend. Fans should take this information with a grain of salt, and it’s worth mentioning that there could have been several similar surveys indicating different prices. However, it seems that the purpose of this survey is to estimate how much players are willing to pay for certain cosmetic items in Overwatch 2, and the prices shown seem incredibly high.

As for the Overwatch 2 kits, the survey estimates prices for 3 sprays at $4.99; an emotion, screensaver and souvenir for $19.99; and a legendary set of skins with some accompanying cosmetics for $29.99. Next, the survey asks how likely it is that a player will pay $9.99 for one amulet for weapons, a legendary skin (separately) for $29.99 and a mythical skin for $44.99. Again, it’s worth repeating that this does not mean that the prices of skins in Overwatch 2 will be so high at launch, especially if many react negatively to the survey, but many are concerned about the potential consideration only here.

Since Overwatch 2 will be free, such cosmetic purchases will represent the main income received by the game. This is all optional, of course, but then it’s a balance between the quality of the leather and the price. However, it may be difficult for someone to justify losing $45 for one skin.

Overwatch 2 is released in early Access on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.