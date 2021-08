The Outlast Trials, the new game from the Outlast horror franchise, won a gameplay video during today’s (25th) presentation at Gamescom 2021, check out below:

In The Outlast Trials, players assume the roles of guinea pigs kidnapped by the infamous Murkoff Corporation and will have to go through various physical and mental ordeals to try to escape the terrible place.

So, did you like the trailer? Excited to play the horror game with friends? Let us know in the comments section!