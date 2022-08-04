The “Outlander” prequel about Jamie’s Parents has been officially confirmed

It is confirmed that the prequel series “Outlanders” is in development under a new name. The show, based on the novel of the same name by Diana Gabeldon, began airing on the Starz channel in 2014, and work is currently underway on the 7th season of Outlander. In the series, Katrina Balfe plays Claire Randall, a Scottish military nurse during the Second World War, who, in turn, goes back in time to 1743. romance against the background of the Jacobite uprising.

In 2020, Starz announced its interest in creating a franchise based on Outlander, considering various ideas for an additional show. There were several discussions between the showrunners and the executive producers, although the ideas were not revealed explicitly until recently, when it was announced that work had begun on the prequel series “Outlanders”. Then the details of the story were not disclosed. But now there is an update on the same.

As Deadline reported on Thursday, the prequel series “Outlander” titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is in active development on Starz. Full details about the new series are not specified, although it is reported that the show will focus on the romance between Jamie’s parents, Ellen McKenzie and Brian Fraser. Matthew B. Roberts, who serves as an EP on the flagship show, will be the writer and showrunner of the prequel, and “Outlander” creator Ronald D. Moore will be the executive producer along with Meryl Davis and author Gabeldon. At the moment, no talent has been confirmed for the spin-off.

The development of the prequel show marks an important milestone in the expansion of the Outlander brand, which Starz seems keen to invest in. After all, the Mothership series has proven to be a major commercial and critical success for the network, so it’s no surprise that Starz also wants to capitalize on this opportunity. However, you need to be careful not to disgrace your favorite show with a bad offshoot. Since the main creative team of Outlander, including Roberts and Moore, is associated with the prequel series, they will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that the by-product matches the legacy of the original series.

Although Jamie’s parents died before the events of Outlander, they are quite interesting characters who ran away to get married during the Great Gathering. The backstory of the characters is also extremely rich, since Brian was born out of wedlock, and Ellen belonged to a noble family. Thus, the characters’ romance is definitely ripe for a TV show that will appeal to viewers interested in epic love stories and risky romances. Now it’s hard to understand what the prequel title means for the upcoming show. But, as avid fans may remember, “Blood of My Blood” is an excerpt from a popular quote from Gabeldon’s first novel “Outlander”, as well as the title of the sixth episode of the fourth season of “Outlander”. and, given that the prequel show also traces Jamie’s pedigree, the subtitle is appropriate for a preview of the spin-off theme. However, since the show has officially received the green light, fans may want to keep an eye out for further updates. It is likely that “Outlander: The Blood of My Blood” will complete its main ensemble in the coming days.