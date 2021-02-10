The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is its new expansion

The title developed by Obsidian Entertainment continues to receive new content in the form of story DLCs. Take-Two Interactive has presented its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 at a shareholders meeting where it has also revealed some interesting details about its games and strategies.

The company has commented that the price increase of the new generation version of NBA 2K21 has been successful, while it has shown its disappointment at not having been able to acquire Codemasters. As if that were not enough, they have confirmed a new expansion for The Outer Worlds, which will arrive before the end of this fiscal year (on March 31).

After Danger in Gorgona, the first big DLC ​​of the season pass, the next thing is Murder on Eridanos. Little is known about its content, since the only thing that has been shared is the very brief description of the expansion that appears in the pass itself: “The end of Halcyon Helen (and the best!)”.

Will it be a saga in the future?

Regarding the future of the series, Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind the project, has expressed their interest in the title becoming a series in the future. However, The Outer Worlds is published by Private Division, which is a Take-Two Interactive imprint. Considering that Obsidian was acquired by Microsoft, it remains to be seen how they manage to solve the problems that may derive from the previous agreement between the companies.

The Outer Worlds is a game that combines role-playing mechanics with a first-person shooter approach. The title, which has been compared to Fallout, satirizes the capitalist system in a dystopia that has come to subjugate humanity before powerful corporations. The video game is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as next-gen machines. Months later it was also released on Nintendo Switch, a version that will receive all the contents of the season pass.