The Outer Worlds: Microsoft Will Be Responsible For Upcoming Games

The Outer Worlds: Take-Two Interactive had recently reported that it was fully committed to the franchise The Outer Worlds, whose first game was published by Private Division, a subsidiary of theirs. The company even commented that the game had sold around 3 million copies since its launch in October 2019, and CEO Strauss Zelnick even went so far as to mention that they were very excited about the future of the series.

This caused some confusion among fans of the game, as it was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, a studio that was acquired some time ago by Microsoft. It was to be expected that any iteration in the series would be published by Bill Gates’ former company, which Microsoft itself confirmed this week.

In order not to leave any further doubts on the matter, Private Division clarified that Take-Two meant that they will continue to offer support for the original game, whether in patches, DLCs or marketing campaigns. Microsoft will be responsible for any future franchise sequences or content.

For now, The Outer Worlds has two DLCs released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which are Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos. While the first extra content is already available on the Nintendo Switch, the second package should only arrive on the hybrid console in the coming months.

With such news, one wonders if there are still other DLCs or some different type of content planned for the original game. Other than that, it’s great to know that there is a good chance that we will see sequences of him in the future.