The Other Side, new suspense drama for the weekend

Missing: The Other Side premieres in a few days, do not miss this new K-Drama and follow its story from the beginning.

Drama premieres continue and more stories will arrive to grab your attention. Missing is a new OCN K-Drama that is about to premiere and this production will keep you on the edge of your seat as you accompany the main characters.

If you are a fan of suspense, fantasy stories and are looking for something new to see, this story is the ideal one for you, we will tell you the synopsis of this production.

Missing: The Other Side tells the story of a ghost town where only the souls of those who disappeared there live, but everything will take a different direction when a group of people willing to find out what is hidden behind the disappearances arrives at this site.

Although some of the characters are prepared to encounter strange phenomena, some supernatural experiences will take others by surprise, causing even the most incredulous to open their minds to the possibilities that there are beings from beyond wandering among us.

As with other Korean dramas, this series adopts OCN’s signature style and presents a story with an atmosphere that can often be bleak.

The cast for this K-Drama will be in charge of actors such as Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Seo Eun Soo, Ha Joon, Song Geon Hee and many other stars, who in each episode will show the best of their characters to across the screen.

This K-Drama premieres on August 29, so you are in perfect time to start watching and following it during its broadcast to avoid all kinds of spoilers.



