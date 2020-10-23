The other person Cardi B attacked with a shoe

Cardi B is well known for her musical hits, but she is also famous for her attitude and the way she reacts to tough situations. On one occasion we saw her throw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during “New York Fashion Week” in 2018, however this was not the first time she used her shoes as a weapon.

The event occurred in 2017, during the reunion program of her reality show Love & HipHop where the singer became known and began her path to fame. At one point in the interview, the host addressed Asia, who had been involved in an argument with Cardi during the show. The topic they were talking about annoyed the rapper causing her to take off her shoe and throw it in her face.

The host wanted to know if Asia was dating Swift, because she had also flirted with Cardi, so she asked about some messages where the man was talking about the singer, Cardi did not let Asia respond because she attacked her surprisingly.

Those present were stunned by the action of the now famous rapper, in addition to many laughed at how she behaved, as she made childish taunts towards her ‘rival’ and even tried to throw herself at him a second time, however the security team reacted and He stopped her. There is no doubt that the rapper has always given a lot to talk about.



