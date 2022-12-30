What a year 2022 was! The world has seen something it has never seen before. This year, many celebrities have become husbands and wives, and many have become parents. For example, the actor of “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds and his wife told us the best news that they had a fourth child. Another hot couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, also welcomed their baby. And now, until the end of 2022, on December 14, Nick Cannon had another child.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

In April 2011, Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon’s first two children. And now the American presenter has become the father of his 12th child with his partner Alyssa Scott. About a year ago, the duo had a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer. Remembering him, Scott posted an emotional post on his Instagram and welcomed their daughter. Well, the Internet exploded with memes when people found out about the birth of the 12th child.

Nick Cannon’s Memes have blown up the Internet with unexpected news about the 12th child

People are reacting to this because The Masked Singer host has already fathered a dozen children. He has three children with model Brittany Bell and three children with Abby De La Rosa. He fathered twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Canon also has a son by model Bre Tizi and a daughter by model Lanisha Cole. Now Twitter is going crazy with another child of an American rapper. Considering the holiday season, one fan created a meme about Canon kids expecting Santa.

Aerial footage of Nick Cannon’s kids waiting to see Santa pic.twitter.com/e3nxEZVTCG — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) December 19, 2022

According to this user, this is how Cannon took his child.

Nick Cannon when he gotta go pick up his kids 😂 pic.twitter.com/cVzu8Rc78S — 🦋….Poochie….🦋 (@agape_s0ul) December 26, 2022

How will his children introduce themselves in 2047?

Nick Cannon's children introducing themselves in 2047 https://t.co/TwkWquDgFC pic.twitter.com/oeMF9bRsfh — Dennis Malembeka (@MalembekaDennis) December 29, 2022

If the host has to FaceTime with their children, it will look something like this.

Nick Cannon FaceTiming his kids on Christmas pic.twitter.com/Rf8dzhGOrT — Mbappe stan (@OJSIMPS0NBURNER) December 17, 2022

The hospital nurse would have reacted the same way if Nick Cannon had come with another pregnant woman.

The Nurses when they see Nick Cannon come in with another Pregnant woman pic.twitter.com/aA45XoCXaH — Tyrone (@TyroneSportsGod) December 29, 2022

Even Mariah Carey wouldn’t want to be included anymore.

nick cannon when he sees literally any woman pic.twitter.com/U5clX5yUAY — stfu (@wishuwelI) December 29, 2022

When the obstetrician-gynecologist sees Cannon on his schedule, it will not be something new for them.

The OBGYN’s when they see Nick Cannon on schedule for a prenatal appointment:

pic.twitter.com/OIUig1klBR — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) December 29, 2022

However, if the father runs out of nuggets, he will also address his children.

Nick Cannon when he tells the kids they’re out of Dino nuggets pic.twitter.com/bxy0an0ODG — Lambo💰 (@Lambo_Whale) December 29, 2022

And there is another woman who is preparing to become the mother of Nick’s child.

One woman out there, already warming up to have Nick Cannon’s 13th baby pic.twitter.com/DDO0TvJxSE — J. (@Odillaah) December 30, 2022

Well, the Internet reacted cheerfully to the news about the 12th child. While we once again congratulate the man on becoming a father, share your thoughts with us in the comment box below.