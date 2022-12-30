The Other One! Twitter Hosts a Mime Festival as Nick Cannon Welcomes His Newborn Baby Into The World

By
Adam Woods
-
0

What a year 2022 was! The world has seen something it has never seen before. This year, many celebrities have become husbands and wives, and many have become parents. For example, the actor of “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds and his wife told us the best news that they had a fourth child. Another hot couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, also welcomed their baby. And now, until the end of 2022, on December 14, Nick Cannon had another child.

 

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör

 

Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

 In April 2011, Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon’s first two children. And now the American presenter has become the father of his 12th child with his partner Alyssa Scott. About a year ago, the duo had a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer. Remembering him, Scott posted an emotional post on his Instagram and welcomed their daughter. Well, the Internet exploded with memes when people found out about the birth of the 12th child.

Nick Cannon’s Memes have blown up the Internet with unexpected news about the 12th child

People are reacting to this because The Masked Singer host has already fathered a dozen children. He has three children with model Brittany Bell and three children with Abby De La Rosa. He fathered twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Canon also has a son by model Bre Tizi and a daughter by model Lanisha Cole. Now Twitter is going crazy with another child of an American rapper. Considering the holiday season, one fan created a meme about Canon kids expecting Santa.

According to this user, this is how Cannon took his child.

How will his children introduce themselves in 2047?

If the host has to FaceTime with their children, it will look something like this.

The hospital nurse would have reacted the same way if Nick Cannon had come with another pregnant woman.

Even Mariah Carey wouldn’t want to be included anymore.

When the obstetrician-gynecologist sees Cannon on his schedule, it will not be something new for them.

However, if the father runs out of nuggets, he will also address his children.

And there is another woman who is preparing to become the mother of Nick’s child.

Well, the Internet reacted cheerfully to the news about the 12th child. While we once again congratulate the man on becoming a father, share your thoughts with us in the comment box below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here