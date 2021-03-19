The Other Face: how to bring back Nicolas Cage

The sequence of one of the most unlikely films in the history of action cinema begins to take shape. The sequel to The Other Face had the first version of its script finalized and was well received by the producers, according to director Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong).

Wingard commented during a recent interview that the film – and now the franchise – is about telling the story of protagonists Sean Archer and Castor Troy (John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, respectively).

“They read our draft. Everyone liked it, but delivering the script is a different thing, so we’ll see how everyone reacts to it, ”commented Wingard. “For me, The Other Face is not about a surgical procedure or anything like that. It is not about the world in which the characters exist. It’s about Sean Archer and about Castor Troy. That’s what this film is about. It is the continuation of this story. It is difficult to talk about anything else, but this is, for me, the definitive continuation of this saga ”.

Anyone who has watched the movie must remember that in the end, Castor Troy is shot and dies. However, for Wingard there is a loophole to bring him, and that is in the film itself.

“Isn’t it strange, whenever you look at the end of that movie, where … do you remember the part where John Travolta takes off the Castor Troy ring? Do you remember that part? They are in the ambulance together. Well, did you notice that Castor Troy has a bandage – that the doctor bandaged his wound? Just take another look at this scene ”.

Launched in 1997, The Other Face tells the story of FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta), who participates in an operation to infiltrate the life of terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). To get inside information, they undergo surgery to change their faces, but the situation changes when Troy wakes up from the induced coma and decides to go after Archer to take revenge on his former enemy.

The original film was directed by John Woo and screenplay by Mike Werb and Michael Colleary. The cast also featured Joan Allen, Gina Gershon and Alessandro Nivola. The sequel to The Other Face has no premiere date or confirmed official title.