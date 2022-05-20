The original cast of “Shopping Areas”: where are they now?

Trading places! Two neighbors, two houses, two renovated rooms and a team of interior design experts made up the TLC Trading Spaces reality show.

The TLC series originally aired for eight seasons from 2000 to 2008 and showed home renovation enthusiasts how to renovate a gray room in their home on a budget and in a limited time. Each episode took place in different cities, introducing viewers to two families who lived next door and wanted to decorate the only room in their house. To do this, they handed over the keys to each other for 48 hours, and then hired an interior designer and a carpenter to transform the space. They had 48 hours and a $1,000 budget to make it happen before an important disclosure.

“Everyone is disappointed. Everyone thinks, “Oooh, ratings! It’s so exciting!” But no one is happy when homeowners don’t like it. [I have to] let them speak out and pull it out, and say, “It’s okay, you can change it, you can always paint it over!”

After the show was taken off the air in December 2008, the network eventually gave the green light to a two—season reboot -with several of its most iconic stars and an increased budget of $2,000.

“I will be hosting Trading Spaces again. I went back to TLC, came home and went back to where I belong,” Davis announced in July 2017 before the series premiere.

Going live almost 10 years after the OG iteration went off the air, Trading Spaces brought back designers Hildy Santo-Thomas, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson and Vern Yip to renovate even more rooms. In addition, the show’s former contractors Ty Pennington and Carter Osterhaus switched to designers. Newcomers Brett Tutor, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto also starred in the program.

“When they came up to me and asked [if I would reboot], I said, ‘Of course I will,’ because it’s family — the family that gave me the start,” Pennington, who married Kelly Merrell in November 2021, told the Chicago Tribune in May 2019. “Not to mention, for me it’s still one of the funniest formats I’ve ever participated in. You make one room, it takes only 2.5 days, and you give someone with a simple bedroom something unusual, unique and fun.”

Host Ty Breaker added: “And everyone is having fun in the process. It was easy. Thanks to my experience, I know not only how to decorate a room, but now I know how to make a good TV, so if you let me off the leash, I will definitely entertain you. …The essence of retail spaces is to make something out of nothing and try to do it creatively.”

Scroll down to see what the actors have been doing since they fixed the budget:

Paige Davis

While the Philadelphia native hosted most of the OG series and the two-season reboot, she joined the show in the second season. TLC briefly experimented with a lead-free format in January 2005 before bringing her back for the show’s final seasons and eventually. reboot. Before becoming a TV presenter on the programs Trading Spaces and Home Made Simple, Davis began her career as a Broadway actress, appearing in Chicago, Boeing-Boeing and Beauty and the Beast.

The author of Paige by Page, who was previously married to Greg Benson, married actor Patrick Page in 2001.

Alex McLeod

The Texas native hosted the very first season of Trading Spaces before Davis took over as host. Since then, she has hosted the short-lived Joe Millionaire Contest in 2003 and has performed various TV correspondent duties. As an actress, she appeared in the TV series “Married … with children”, “Partners”, “Days of our Life” and “Night Halt”.

She is married to real estate developer John Blazevich.

Vern Yip

Ip was known for its exquisite design of retail spaces, often using silk, candles and flowers. He also demonstrated his decorator skills in the episodes “Deserving Design”, “HGTV Design Star”, “Design Star All Stars”, “First Time Design” and “Bang for Your Buck”.

The author of the novel Vern Ip’s “Vacation at Home” and his partner Craig Koch have a son Gavin and a daughter Vera.

Genevieve Gorder

Gorder was one of the OG designers in the hit TLC, known for its soulful and bohemian spaces. The Minnesota native also frequently appeared in the TV series “Stay Here”, “Dear Genevieve”, “Victory for the Best Room”, “Genevieve’s Renovation” and “Battle of the Neighborhood”.

Gorder was married to Tyler Harcott between 2006 and 2013, with whom she has a daughter, Bebel. After their breakup, she moved on to Christian Dunbar, and they tied the knot in September 2018.

Hildy Santo-Thomas

Santo Tomas had an eclectic style that was particularly disliked by many homeowners, especially after she glued hay to the walls of the living room and decorated the bathroom with flowers in separate episodes. The artist, who returned for the 2018 reboot, appeared in a 2020 episode of The Pack.

Santo Tomas married Etienne Fougeron in 2002.