The Original Batman Riddler Was Actually a Very Different Villain

Although Riddler established himself as a villain who commits crimes only after first developing a series of increasingly complex riddles and puzzles for law enforcement, including Batman, he was not the first criminal mastermind in Gotham City to do so, as Batman’s first “Riddler” was a completely different villain.

Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler, made his DC Comics debut in Detective Comics #140 by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang. In this issue, readers are presented with the whole story of the origin of the Riddler, starting with his career as a brilliant but lazy student who graduated from school at the top of his class after cheating on courses. After graduation, Edward opened a fake carnival booth, where he deceived countless people, depriving them of money by offering them unsolvable puzzles. As soon as the Riddler gets a taste of success as a small—time crook, he decides that he can succeed as a major supervillain, and uses his love of puzzles for this – unfortunately, his originality was clearly lacking.

Related: Batman’s First Battle with Riddler Proves He’s Not As Smart As Fans Think

In “Batman #7” by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Batman and Robin prepare to fight the Joker again after the Clown Prince of the underworld slowly integrates a team of desperate performers into criminal life. Despite the Joker’s efforts, the heroic dynamic duo quickly defeats the Joker and his team. However, after Batman and Robin think he is defeated, Batman receives a mysterious phone call that eventually comes from the Joker himself. As it turned out, the Joker had another trick up his sleeve. Trying to play with the Dark Knight, the Joker gave Batman a hint on how to stop the next phase of his villainous plan… in the form of a riddle.

Batman #7 was released in 1941, and detective comic #140 was released in 1948, meaning that the Joker used riddles to play with Batman seven years before the Riddler was introduced as a character. Over time, the Joker stopped mocking Batman with riddles (of course, because of the appearance of the Riddler) and became more of a sadistic villain who subjected people to the most cruel torments imaginable, just for the sake of laughter. However, the idea that the Joker uses riddles in his schemes in the early days of his DC Comics career is interesting, as it calls into question whether the Joker was a secret source of inspiration for the character of the Riddler.

While Edward Nygma boldly promoted the idea of “crime through riddles” and even developed a whole separate personality equipped with a name and costume so that others would know exactly what kind of villain he was trying to be, the Joker technically beat him to the punch. the terms of committing crimes using riddles, proving that Batman’s original “Riddler” was a completely different villain.